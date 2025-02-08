Sam Houston hosts Liberty following Inmon’s 20-point game

Liberty Lady Flames (15-6, 8-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (10-10, 3-7 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (15-6, 8-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (10-10, 3-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Liberty after Nyla Inmon scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 66-54 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bearkats have gone 8-3 in home games. Sam Houston ranks third in the CUSA with 13.5 assists per game led by Fanta Kone averaging 5.0.

The Flames are 8-2 against CUSA opponents. Liberty leads the CUSA scoring 73.1 points per game while shooting 46.3%.

Sam Houston is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 37.3% Liberty allows to opponents. Liberty averages 9.8 more points per game (73.1) than Sam Houston gives up (63.3).

The Bearkats and Flames square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deborah Ogayemi is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bearkats. Sydnee Kemp is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asia Boone averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Bella Smuda is averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

