Sam Houston faces Middle Tennessee on 3-game win streak

Sam Houston Bearkats (11-16, 4-10 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-9, 8-5 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (11-16, 4-10 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-9, 8-5 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bearkats take on Middle Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders have gone 9-3 in home games. Middle Tennessee averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Bearkats are 4-10 in CUSA play. Sam Houston is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 75.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 71.5 Middle Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Essam Mostafa is averaging 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lamar Wilkerson averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Marcus Boykin is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.