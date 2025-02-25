Sallis, Wake Forest Demon Deacons to host McKneely and the Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers (13-14, 6-10 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-8, 11-5 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (13-14, 6-10 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-8, 11-5 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Sallis and Wake Forest host Isaac McKneely and Virginia in ACC action Wednesday.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-2 in home games. Wake Forest is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers are 6-10 in ACC play. Virginia has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wake Forest is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Virginia allows to opponents. Virginia has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Cavaliers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McKneely is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 11.4 points and 1.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.