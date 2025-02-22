Sallis and Wake Forest host NC State

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-7, 11-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-16, 3-12 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-7, 11-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-16, 3-12 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits NC State after Hunter Sallis scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 77-66 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Wolfpack have gone 10-6 at home. NC State has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

NC State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 70.6 points per game, 0.8 more than the 69.8 NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is averaging 12.2 points for the Wolfpack. Dontrez Styles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sallis is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 18.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. Cameron Hildreth is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

