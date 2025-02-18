Salaridze, UT Martin Skyhawks square off against the Tennessee State Tigers

Tennessee State Tigers (13-14, 9-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-15, 8-8 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Tennessee State Tigers (13-14, 9-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-15, 8-8 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Nkrumah and Tennessee State visit Vladimer Salaridze and UT Martin in OVC action Tuesday.

The Skyhawks are 7-3 on their home court. UT Martin is 4-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 9-7 in OVC play. Tennessee State ranks third in the OVC with 13.7 assists per game led by Nkrumah averaging 3.2.

UT Martin averages 75.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 74.7 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game UT Martin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Skyhawks. Matija Zuzic is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justus Jackson is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 assists. Nkrumah is averaging 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

