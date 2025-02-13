Saint Peter’s visits Fairfield after Brown’s 31-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-14, 5-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (19-3, 13-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-14, 5-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (19-3, 13-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Saint Peter’s after Raiana Brown scored 31 points in Fairfield’s 82-76 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Stags have gone 9-1 at home. Fairfield is first in the MAAC with 17.9 assists per game led by Izabela Nicoletti averaging 5.2.

The Peacocks are 5-7 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks ninth in the MAAC with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Fatmata Janneh averaging 10.6.

Fairfield averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 52.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 54.7 Fairfield gives up to opponents.

The Stags and Peacocks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Andersen is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Louella Allana is averaging 3.5 points and six assists for the Peacocks. Janneh is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 54.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

