Saint Peter’s plays Sacred Heart in conference showdown

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-14, 8-7 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-14, 4-11 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-14, 8-7 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-14, 4-11 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays Sacred Heart in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Peacocks are 4-5 on their home court. Saint Peter’s has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pioneers are 8-7 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Saint Peter’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mouhamed Sow is averaging eight points and 6.3 rebounds for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tanner Thomas is averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pioneers. Anquan Hill is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.