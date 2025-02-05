Saint Mary’s (CA) plays San Francisco on 10-game win streak

Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-3, 10-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (18-6, 8-3 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-3, 10-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (18-6, 8-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) will attempt to keep its 10-game win streak intact when the Gaels take on San Francisco.

The Dons are 14-0 in home games. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Tyrone Riley IV leads the Dons with 5.3 boards.

The Gaels are 10-0 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is sixth in the WCC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

San Francisco makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 8.6 more points per game (75.6) than San Francisco allows to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikey Lewis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 12.3 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 76.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

