Saint Mary’s (CA) looks for 25th victory of season in matchup with Gonzaga

Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-4, 14-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-7, 12-3 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-4, 14-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-7, 12-3 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Gaels visit the Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 in home games. Gonzaga averages 20.0 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Ryan Nembhard with 9.7.

The Gaels are 14-1 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Paulius Murauskas averaging 8.3.

Gonzaga averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.1 points. Graham Ike is shooting 58.8% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Gaels. Murauskas is averaging 14.0 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

