Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Portland after Burnham’s 21-point game

Portland Pilots (22-3, 11-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-11, 8-6 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (22-3, 11-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-11, 8-6 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Maisie Burnham scored 21 points in Portland’s 77-75 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels have gone 6-5 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pilots are 11-3 against WCC opponents. Portland is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 62.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 61.5 Portland gives up. Portland averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The Gaels and Pilots face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Foy averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Kennedy Johnson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Burnham is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Pilots. Emme Shearer is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Pilots: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.