Saint Louis visits UMass after Diggins’ 32-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (13-9, 6-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-12, 5-4 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Saint Louis after Rahsool Diggins scored 32 points in UMass’ 62-53 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Minutemen are 7-4 on their home court. UMass is fifth in the A-10 with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Rivera averaging 4.5.

The Billikens are 6-3 in conference games. Saint Louis is eighth in the A-10 allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

UMass averages 75.9 points, 6.8 more per game than the 69.1 Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UMass allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 17.5 points. Rivera is averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Billikens. Robbie Avila is averaging 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

