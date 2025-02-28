Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Fordham following Medor’s 22-point performance

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-10, 10-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-17, 3-12 A-10) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-10, 10-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-17, 3-12 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Japhet Medor scored 22 points in Fordham’s 74-64 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams are 8-6 on their home court. Fordham has a 6-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Hawks are 10-6 in conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Fordham averages 74.4 points, 6.9 more per game than the 67.5 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 74.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 77.0 Fordham allows.

The Rams and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Medor is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the past 10 games.

Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.