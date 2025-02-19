Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Castro and George Washington

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-10, 7-6 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (17-9, 6-7 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-10, 7-6 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (17-9, 6-7 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Rafael Castro scored 20 points in George Washington’s 74-67 victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-3 at home. George Washington has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 7-6 in conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Washington makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game George Washington allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 12.2 points. Castro is shooting 74.4% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

