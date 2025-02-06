Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Swope and Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (14-9, 7-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-9, 5-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Louis Billikens (14-9, 7-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-9, 5-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Isaiah Swope scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 73-71 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Hawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks ninth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 2.2.

The Billikens are 7-3 in A-10 play. Saint Louis ranks sixth in the A-10 with 15.1 assists per game led by Swope averaging 4.7.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Saint Louis averages 5.3 more points per game (74.0) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 15.9 points. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 17.8 points for the Billikens. Swope is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.