Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Richmond in conference showdown

Richmond Spiders (10-17, 5-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-10, 8-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Richmond Spiders (10-17, 5-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-10, 8-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -13.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dusan Neskovic and Richmond visit Rasheer Fleming and Saint Joseph’s (PA) on Saturday.

The Hawks are 10-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks seventh in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Fleming averaging 2.0.

The Spiders are 5-9 in conference matchups. Richmond has a 4-14 record against teams above .500.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 74.7 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 71.8 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 67.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 67.8 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The Hawks and Spiders face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Neskovic is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Spiders. Mikkel Tyne is averaging 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.