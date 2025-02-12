Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts La Salle after Reynolds’ 25-point showing

La Salle Explorers (12-12, 4-8 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-9, 6-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

La Salle Explorers (12-12, 4-8 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-9, 6-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -14.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts La Salle after Erik Reynolds II scored 25 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-63 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Hawks have gone 9-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Explorers are 4-8 in A-10 play. La Salle is ninth in the A-10 scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheer Fleming is averaging 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 15.2 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.