Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts George Mason after Walton’s 20-point outing

George Mason Patriots (23-4, 13-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-6, 11-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Mason Patriots (23-4, 13-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-6, 11-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Zahirah Walton scored 20 points in George Mason’s 66-50 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Hawks have gone 11-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is seventh in the A-10 in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Laura Ziegler leads the Hawks with 11.2 boards.

The Patriots have gone 13-3 against A-10 opponents. George Mason has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 70.9 points, 15.2 more per game than the 55.7 George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is averaging 18.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nalani Kaysia is averaging 7.3 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Patriots. Walton is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.