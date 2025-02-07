Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeats Saint Louis 76-63

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II’s 25 points helped Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeat Saint Louis 76-63 on Friday night. Reynolds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II’s 25 points helped Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeat Saint Louis 76-63 on Friday night.

Reynolds shot 10 for 15, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Hawks (14-9, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Xzayvier Brown scored 20 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added nine rebounds and five assists. Rasheer Fleming had 11 points and went 4 of 13 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Kobe Johnson led the Billikens (14-10, 7-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Kalu Anya added 11 points for Saint Louis. Robbie Avila had nine points and two steals.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) took the lead with nine seconds remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 32-30 at halftime, with Reynolds racking up 17 points. Saint Joseph’s (PA) pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 15 points. They outscored Saint Louis by 11 points in the final half, as Brown led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s next game is Wednesday against La Salle at home, and Saint Louis hosts George Mason on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.