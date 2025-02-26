Saint Joseph’s defeats St. Bonaventure 75-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 22 points as Saint Joseph’s beat St. Bonaventure 75-64 on Wednesday night. Brown added…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 22 points as Saint Joseph’s beat St. Bonaventure 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Brown added 10 rebounds for the Hawks (18-10, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rasheer Fleming added 19 points while going 9 of 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds and three blocks. Derek Simpson went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Melvin Council Jr. led the Bonnies (19-10, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Lajae Jones added 14 points and four steals. Noel Brown had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s entered halftime tied with St. Bonaventure 35-35. Saint Joseph’s took the lead for good with 14:46 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Xzayvier Brown to make it a 46-44 game.

Saint Joseph’s plays Fordham on the road on Saturday. St. Bonaventure has a week off before hosting UMass on March 5.

