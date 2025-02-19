Saint Francis (PA) travels to Le Moyne for conference matchup

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-17, 5-8 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (9-18, 4-8 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-17, 5-8 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (9-18, 4-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Riley Parker and Saint Francis (PA) take on Dwayne Koroma and Le Moyne in NEC play Thursday.

The Dolphins have gone 6-5 in home games. Le Moyne is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Red Flash are 5-8 against conference opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks second in the NEC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Valentino Pinedo averaging 4.2.

Le Moyne’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dancier is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Dolphins. Robby Carmody is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Parker is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Flash. Pinedo is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.