Saint Francis (PA) hosts Swider and Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (10-12, 6-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-14, 7-3 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Saint Francis (PA) after Kylie Swider scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 58-50 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

The Red Flash are 4-5 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 66.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 6-3 against NEC opponents. Stonehill gives up 67.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Airah Lavy is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 6.8 points. Natalie Johnson is shooting 51.2% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sharn Hayward is averaging 16 points for the Skyhawks. Brooke Paquette is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 7-3, averaging 61.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

