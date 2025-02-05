Saint Francis (PA) hosts Le Moyne after Dancier’s 24-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-16, 2-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-15, 3-6 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-16, 2-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-15, 3-6 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays Saint Francis (PA) after AJ Dancier scored 24 points in Le Moyne’s 73-61 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Red Flash are 6-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dolphins have gone 2-6 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is 4-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 74.1 points per game, 1.9 more than the 72.2 Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents.

The Red Flash and Dolphins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Clayville averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Riley Parker is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Dwayne Koroma is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Dolphins. Dancier is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.