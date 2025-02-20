Saint Francis (PA) hosts Kuhns and Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers (9-15, 6-7 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-16, 7-5 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mercyhurst Lakers (9-15, 6-7 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-16, 7-5 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst plays Saint Francis (PA) after Bailey Kuhns scored 22 points in Mercyhurst’s 69-62 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Red Flash are 4-7 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-8 record against teams above .500.

The Lakers are 6-7 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst is seventh in the NEC giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The Red Flash and Lakers meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ineivi Plata is averaging five points for the Red Flash. Marissa Shelton is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

Kuhns is averaging 19.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

