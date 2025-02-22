Saint Francis (PA) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Moncrief’s 25-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-17, 7-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (11-17, 6-8 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-17, 7-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (11-17, 6-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Chris Moncrief scored 25 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 81-76 overtime win over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Red Flash have gone 7-4 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Knights have gone 7-6 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 71.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 73.4 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Parker is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Red Flash. Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

