Saint Francis (PA) faces Chicago State after Johnson’s 21-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (3-21, 3-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-14, 6-3 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces Chicago State after Natalie Johnson scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 66-60 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Red Flash are 3-5 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 66.4 points and has been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 3-6 against NEC opponents. Chicago State is second in the NEC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Josie Hill averaging 1.6.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The Red Flash and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 48.8% and averaging 9.4 points for the Red Flash. Marissa Shelton is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

Aiyanna Culver is averaging 14.3 points for the Cougars. Asha Walker is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 58.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

