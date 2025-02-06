Saint Francis (PA) earns 86-78 win over Le Moyne

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Riley Parker had 18 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 86-78 victory over Le Moyne on Thursday…

Parker shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 11 from the line for the Red Flash (9-15, 4-6 Northeast Conference). Daemar Kelly went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Juan Cranford Jr. shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Dolphins (7-17, 2-7) were led in scoring by AJ Dancier, who finished with 22 points and seven assists. Robby Carmody added 19 points and two steals for Le Moyne. Dwayne Koroma had 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

These two teams both play Saturday. Saint Francis visits Chicago State and Le Moyne visits Mercyhurst.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

