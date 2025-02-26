Saint Bonaventure visits McConell and Duquesne

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-21, 2-14 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (17-10, 8-8 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-21, 2-14 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (17-10, 8-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Saint Bonaventure after Megan McConnell scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 84-72 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Dukes are 11-5 on their home court. Duquesne scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Bonnies are 2-14 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 53.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 65.8 Duquesne allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.1 steals. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Dani Haskell is shooting 36.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 47.9 points, 23.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.