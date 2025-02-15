Saint Bonaventure visits Dunn and Davidson

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-19, 1-12 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-11, 9-4 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-19, 1-12 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-11, 9-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Saint Bonaventure after Charlise Dunn scored 23 points in Davidson’s 61-51 win over the Dayton Flyers.

The Wildcats are 8-3 on their home court. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 scoring 64.4 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Bonnies are 1-12 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Davidson scores 64.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 70.8 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (39.4%).

The Wildcats and Bonnies meet Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is shooting 36.4% and averaging 12.3 points for the Wildcats. Mallorie Haines is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dani Haskell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Zoe Shaw is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 54.3 points, 23.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

