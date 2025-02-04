Saint Bonaventure takes on Loyola Chicago following Brown’s 22-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-6, 5-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-8, 4-4 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-6, 5-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-8, 4-4 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -2; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays Loyola Chicago after Noel Brown scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 74-72 win over the Fordham Rams.

The Ramblers are 11-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is seventh in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Bonnies are 5-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Loyola Chicago scores 73.7 points, 9.7 more per game than the 64.0 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Loyola Chicago allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is averaging 12.1 points for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jonah Hinton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 16 points, 5.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

