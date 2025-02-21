Live Radio
Sacred Heart wins 60-59 over Merrimack

The Associated Press

February 21, 2025, 9:42 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Anquan Hill’s 17 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Merrimack 60-59 on Friday night.

Hill had 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (12-14, 8-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tanner Thomas added 12 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor while they also had seven rebounds. Bryce Johnson had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

The Warriors (14-13, 11-5) were led by Adam Clark, who recorded 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Matt Becht added 11 points for Merrimack. Sean Trumper had eight points and four steals.

Both teams play on Sunday. Sacred Heart visits Saint Peter’s and Merrimack travels to play Iona.

