Sacred Heart visits Merrimack following Ralph-Beyer’s 24-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-12, 11-4 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-12, 11-4 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Merrimack after Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 80-73 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Warriors have gone 7-3 at home. Merrimack is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pioneers have gone 7-7 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Mekhi Conner with 6.3.

Merrimack is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is averaging 19.7 points, 5.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tanner Thomas is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Pioneers. Amiri Stewart is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.