Sacred Heart visits Fairfield after Andersen’s 25-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-19, 3-14 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (23-3, 17-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Sacred Heart after Meghan Andersen scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 81-61 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Stags have gone 11-1 in home games. Fairfield has a 19-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pioneers have gone 3-14 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is 4-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairfield averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 58.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 53.8 Fairfield allows.

The Stags and Pioneers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andersen is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Stags. Sydni Scott is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

