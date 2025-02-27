Sacred Heart hosts Pascarelli and Marist

Marist Red Foxes (20-5, 13-3 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-15, 8-8 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (20-5, 13-3 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-15, 8-8 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Sacred Heart after Josh Pascarelli scored 22 points in Marist’s 64-61 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Pioneers are 6-5 on their home court. Sacred Heart is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Foxes are 13-3 against MAAC opponents. Marist is the top team in the MAAC giving up only 64.4 points per game while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Sacred Heart averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Marist allows. Marist has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

The Pioneers and Red Foxes face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyle Ralph-Beyer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Anquan Hill is shooting 55.4% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Daughtry is averaging 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Foxes. Pascarelli is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

