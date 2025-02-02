Sacred Heart earns 74-72 victory against Manhattan

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill had 24 points and 10 rebounds in Sacred Heart’s 74-72 win over Manhattan on…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill had 24 points and 10 rebounds in Sacred Heart’s 74-72 win over Manhattan on Sunday.

Mekhi Conner hit a 3-pointer to give Sacred Heart a 74-71 lead with 18 seconds remaining. Will Sydnor missed a 3 for Manhattan with nine seconds to go and the Pioneers held on from there.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 16 points Sacred Heart (9-12, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), going 6 of 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Tanner Thomas shot 4 for 16 (1 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. Conner finished with eight points and 14 assists.

Devin Dinkins led the Jaspers (10-10, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Shaquil Bender added 16 points for Manhattan. Wesley Robinson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

