Sacramento State visits Northern Arizona following Glancey’s 21-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (11-14, 4-8 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (20-6, 11-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Sacramento State after Sophie Glancey scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-67 win against the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks are 10-1 in home games. Northern Arizona scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Hornets are 4-8 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is fourth in the Big Sky with 14.2 assists per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 5.7.

Northern Arizona makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Sacramento State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Northern Arizona allows.

The Lumberjacks and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glancey is averaging 17.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jaydia Martin is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.4 points. Versteeg is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

