Sacramento State visits Idaho State after Holt’s 27-point performance

Sacramento State Hornets (7-20, 3-11 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-13, 7-7 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces Idaho State after Jacob Holt scored 27 points in Sacramento State’s 80-77 victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 9-3 in home games. Idaho State has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 3-11 in conference games. Sacramento State is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Idaho State averages 74.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 69.8 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Idaho State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is averaging 19.2 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bengals. Jake O’Neil is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Holt is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

