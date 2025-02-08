Sacramento State visits Idaho following Holt’s 32-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-17, 2-8 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-14, 5-6 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-17, 2-8 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-14, 5-6 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Idaho after Jacob Holt scored 32 points in Sacramento State’s 83-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 6-5 in home games. Idaho is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 2-8 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Idaho’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Idaho has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Gonzalez is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vandals. Jack Payne is averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games.

Holt is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

