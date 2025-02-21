Sacramento State hosts Jordan and Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (10-15, 5-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-15, 5-9 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (10-15, 5-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-15, 5-9 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Sacramento State after Tasia Jordan scored 28 points in Idaho State’s 89-80 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets are 8-5 in home games. Sacramento State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 14.0 assists per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 5.8.

The Bengals are 5-9 in conference matchups. Idaho State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Sacramento State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Sacramento State allows.

The Hornets and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Versteeg is averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan is averaging 10.2 points for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 58.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

