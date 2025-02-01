Sacramento State and Montana square off in conference matchup

Montana Grizzlies (8-12, 4-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-11, 3-5 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (8-12, 4-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-11, 3-5 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Montana in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Hornets are 6-3 on their home court. Sacramento State has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies are 4-5 in Big Sky play. Montana ranks second in the Big Sky with 14.9 assists per game led by Mack Konig averaging 5.1.

Sacramento State averages 64.1 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 67.8 Montana gives up. Montana averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Sacramento State allows.

The Hornets and Grizzlies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hornets. Benthe Versteeg is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Konig is averaging 10.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Avery Waddington is averaging 9.5 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

