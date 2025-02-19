Sabel leads UC Davis against CSU Bakersfield after 25-point game

UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 9-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-23, 2-13 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 9-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-23, 2-13 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on CSU Bakersfield after Tova Sabel scored 25 points in UC Davis’ 65-63 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-10 at home. CSU Bakersfield averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Aggies are 9-6 in Big West play. UC Davis is the Big West leader with 28.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 6.3.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than CSU Bakersfield allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aryana Dizon is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marley Langi is averaging 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sabel is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds. Norris is shooting 39.4% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 51.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.