Rutgers visits Oregon after Kelly’s 22-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-17, 2-14 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-17, 2-14 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on Rutgers after Deja Kelly scored 22 points in Oregon’s 94-90 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Ducks have gone 14-3 at home. Oregon is 5-0 in one-possession games.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-14 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oregon is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Rutgers allows to opponents. Rutgers averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Oregon allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Ducks. Phillipina Kyei is averaging 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kiyomi McMiller is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. JoJo Lacey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.