Ruffin’s 20 lead Jackson State over Grambling 65-50

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 20 points as Jackson State beat Grambling 65-50 on Saturday night.

Ruffin also added five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (6-15, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Romelle Mansel scored 10 points and added eight rebounds. Shannon Grant had 10 points and finished 5 of 11 from the floor.

Kintavious Dozier led the way for Grambling (6-15, 3-5) with 14 points. Mikale Stevenson added eight points and 10 rebounds. Chilaydrien Newton finished with eight points.

These two teams both play Monday. Jackson State visits Southern and Grambling hosts Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

