Ruffin leads Jackson State against Southern after 20-point game

Jackson State Tigers (6-15, 6-2 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-8, 8-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (6-15, 6-2 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-8, 8-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Southern after Daeshun Ruffin scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 65-50 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars are 7-0 on their home court. Southern scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 6-2 against conference opponents. Jackson State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 7.0.

Southern averages 75.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 79.5 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damariee Jones is averaging 7.5 points for the Jaguars. Jordan Johnson is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mansel is averaging 9.8 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Ruffin is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.