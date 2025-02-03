Ruffin and Jackson State host Southern

Jackson State Tigers (6-15, 6-2 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-8, 8-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Jackson State Tigers (6-15, 6-2 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-8, 8-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Southern after Daeshun Ruffin scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 65-50 win against the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars have gone 7-0 in home games. Southern is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 6-2 in conference games. Jackson State is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Southern scores 75.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 79.5 Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Tigers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 36.4% and averaging 10.1 points for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Romelle Mansel is averaging 9.8 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Ruffin is averaging 16.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.