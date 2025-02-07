Rucker, Army Black Knights take on the Bucknell Bison

Bucknell Bison (11-13, 7-4 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (13-10, 7-4 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1…

Bucknell Bison (11-13, 7-4 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (13-10, 7-4 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Bucknell in a matchup of Patriot League teams.

The Black Knights have gone 10-3 at home. Army averages 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Bison are 7-4 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is second in the Patriot League scoring 71.4 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Army is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 71.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 73.4 Army gives up.

The Black Knights and Bison meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Allenspach is averaging 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noah Williamson is averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bison. Josh Bascoe is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

