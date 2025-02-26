Ross leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Milwaukee after 20-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (22-6, 17-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-22, 5-14 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (22-6, 17-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-22, 5-14 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Milwaukee after Lauren Ross scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 91-62 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Panthers have gone 5-8 at home. Milwaukee has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mastodons are 17-1 in conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-6 against opponents over .500.

Milwaukee averages 61.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 59.5 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.0 more points per game (76.5) than Milwaukee allows to opponents (67.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacee Baumhower is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12 points. Kamy Peppler is shooting 37.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

Ross is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

