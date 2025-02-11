Rose leads Arkansas State against Southern Miss after 29-point showing

Southern Miss Eagles (9-15, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-8, 11-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 6…

Southern Miss Eagles (9-15, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-8, 11-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Southern Miss after Crislyn Rose scored 29 points in Arkansas State’s 75-73 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Red Wolves have gone 10-2 in home games. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Wynter Rogers leads the Red Wolves with 6.4 boards.

The Eagles are 4-8 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Je’Mya Evans averaging 8.0.

Arkansas State averages 72.0 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 67.6 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Arkansas State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trinity Rowe averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Melyia Grayson is averaging 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.