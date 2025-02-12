Rose leads Arkansas State against Southern Miss after 29-point game

Southern Miss Eagles (9-15, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-8, 11-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 6…

Southern Miss Eagles (9-15, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-8, 11-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Southern Miss after Crislyn Rose scored 29 points in Arkansas State’s 75-73 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Red Wolves are 10-2 in home games. Arkansas State is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.0 points while shooting 38.7% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 4-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is eighth in the Sun Belt with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Melyia Grayson averaging 6.4.

Arkansas State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 62.0 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 64.3 Arkansas State gives up to opponents.

The Red Wolves and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is shooting 41.4% and averaging 10.9 points for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bre Sutton is averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Grayson is averaging 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

