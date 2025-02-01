Rosborough and the Tarleton State Texans take on conference foe Southern Utah

Tarleton State Texans (13-9, 4-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-16, 2-5 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (13-9, 4-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-16, 2-5 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays Southern Utah in WAC action Saturday.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-6 in home games. Southern Utah is 0-11 against opponents over .500.

The Texans have gone 4-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Southern Utah averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Utah gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylani Ballena is averaging 10.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Samantha Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Texans. Faith Acker is averaging 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.