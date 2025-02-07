Ronsiek, Colorado State Rams to visit Thompson, Boise State Broncos

Colorado State Rams (16-7, 7-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-9, 5-6 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (16-7, 7-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-9, 5-6 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emma Ronsiek and Colorado State visit Tatum Thompson and Boise State in MWC play.

The Broncos have gone 11-1 at home. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Rams are 7-3 in conference play. Colorado State ranks third in the MWC allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

Boise State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ronsiek is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.